more accessible and direct, but keeps the sinister atmosphere

There are two key installments in the already very veteran ‘Resident Evil’ saga to which this ‘Village’ refers without shame, and having them in mind can help us better understand their proposal. A proposal that, we already anticipate, will be discussed by long-distance fans: ‘Village’ will possibly be controversial for its daring to leave out some elements that are considered an inseparable part of the franchise (and also, because it may not be one hundred percent what can be deduced from the trailers and images, but that is another question).

The first of those installments that ‘Village’ blatantly looks at is ‘Resident Evil 4’. Not only because of the obvious parallels in the setting, two villages in deep Europe (in ‘Village’, the most inhospitable east of the continent, and in ‘RE4’, ahem, Spain), which must be explored and cleaned of aberrant beings. Also for other elements of setting, such as ravines, mudflats, lakes and a castle with medieval airs then, now more rococo.

But from ‘RE4’ this ‘Village’ also takes the undisguised turn to action. Although that one was launched in iron to the genre with fewer hot cloths (especially considering that we came from a survival with pyrotechnic elements, but traditional in broad strokes), this also leaves aside the terror and the confrontation with enemies from which you can only flee – the only exception: Lady Dimitrescu, the Nemesis of this installment. It thus gives us messy but linear environments, hordes of carrion to execute and an abundance of ammunition, so that we do not have to skimp.

The other game that this ‘Village’ drinks from is, obviously, the previous installment, ‘Resident Evil 7’. From her takes the change in perspective to the first person, which we do not know if it will be final in the main games of the franchise, in addition to directly continuing his argument. In addition, various dynamics are borrowed for solving puzzles, ways to open closed steps, the arrangement of the environments … except for the aforementioned reorientation to action, we are facing a fairly continuous delivery with its predecessor aesthetically, argumentatively and mechanically.

A ‘Resident Evil’ for everyone

However, what stands out above any other peculiarity in this installment (whose argument without spoilers we already know: Nathan Winters, protagonist of ‘Resident Evil 7’, recently overcome that trance, has to rescue his daughter from a mysterious family cult that is in a castle that is crowning a mysterious European village) is its accessibility. It is possibly the easiest delivery of the entire franchise, and one that especially tries not to put insurmountable obstacles to those who face it.

Of course, there are different levels of difficulty to choose from, but the fact that the normal challenge option runs relatively smoothly It is a sign that Capcom has worked hard so that no player leaves the game frustrated– Simple puzzles full of clues (some are mere paperwork), corridors and more corridors almost absent of enemies, constant exploration aids in the form of maps that indicate where to go, ammunition that is rarely in short supply … and of course, points constant save (which can be disabled for a more old-fashioned typewriter experience).

This accessibility, of course, is not a problem, but it is removes some of the sense of constant tension from previous games, starting with the seventh. The perception that any enemy will be beaten down with some patience eliminates the survivalist component of the game, and we have before us a sinister adventure, terrifying at times – but because monsters come out, not because the experience is suffocating. But it lacks the sense of urgency and oppressive threat of the best installments, starting with the last one.

In everything else, ‘Resident Evil Village’ More than meets expectations: excellent unholy atmosphere, repulsive monsters, grotesque violence and that unique mix of the most “rural” installments of funny science fiction and gothic horror. The question remains if ‘Village’ can be considered a ‘Resident Evil’ in use at this point, but that is the least, because the result is a great survival thriller and shows mutants that ooze slime, which is what we have I come.