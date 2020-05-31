‘X-Men: Days of Future Past’ took it upon himself to fix (as much as he could) the much-messy chronology of Fox’s ‘X-Men’ movies. Now thanks to the movie’s writer, a shocking detail from Mystique’s story has been revealed.

‘Days of Future Past’ had the titanic task of putting together the original trilogy and timelines of the second trilogy that started with ‘First Class’, which meant that there were plenty of X-Men in its run time. Jennifer Lawrence’s Mystique appeared as one of the main characters in the story. And it was Wolverine’s job to prevent her from taking Trask’s life, in order to avoid the dystopian future where there would be Sentinels hunting for mutants.

It was thanks to the writer of the movie, Simon Kinberg, than shocking detail of Mystique’s story has been revealed. One that talks about who the mutant’s dad is and how this collides in an unimaginable way with what fans know about the character in the comics.

Chronologically, Mystique first appeared in ‘X-Men: First Class’, leaving a question mark about who her parents were. While some thought that Kodi Smit-McPhee’s Nightcrawler might be the son of Mystique and Azazel from ‘First Class’, it was thanks to Kinberg that this could not have been as it turns out that Mystique is actually the daughter of Azazel.

The revelation took place during a screening of ‘Days of Future Past’, where Kinberg explained this shocking moment, as he explains that this is revealed when Mystique infiltrates Trask’s office and discovered Azazel’s autopsy photographs.. Although it’s a big twist, it’s a significant departure from the comics, as the Azazel and Mystique vignettes were romantically involved, resulting in the birth of Nightcrawler.

At the moment, the X-Men are known to possibly make an appearance in the MCU movies in Phase 6, but while this is unofficial, Kevin Feige has said that since the characters arrived at Marvel Studios, he and his team have been working on the best way to introduce them.