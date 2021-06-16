Morbius: Tyrese Gibson says the film is part of the MCU but Sony denies it – Tomatazos

Morbius has suffered the consequences of the pandemic and is very slowly moving towards its theatrical release. Fans of the popular character are looking forward to his big screen adventure starring Jared Leto and the promises are great. But not everything is peace and serenity for the film. Tyrese Gibson, one of his actors from Morbius, declared for Comicbook that the film is part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, something that the fandom wondered for a long, long time. But stop there fans of superhero cinema, Sony already came out to comment that no, that Morbius it is not included in the MCU. Who should we believe?

The movie of Morbius It has been kept under a surprising secrecy, something usual for any film related to the world of comics. Venom – 35% was Sony’s first attempt to consolidate products other than Marvel Studios, and now it is the turn of the famous living vampire, a character who has developed as a villain and tormented antihero in the Spider-Man comics. Jared He will be in charge of putting himself in the shoes of the protagonist, a situation that generates expectations but also mistrust due to the reputation he gained after Suicide Squad – 25% in 2016.

Tyrese Gibson He will play Simon Stroud in Morbius, a famous Marvel comic detective who has taken on major villains and has teamed up with some notable superheroes without special powers. During his interview with Brandon davis by Comicbook, Tyrese revealed said “yes”, that the film will be linked to the MCU, causing all kinds of reactions on the web, especially joy; it was a forceful statement that quickly lit up the red lights in Sony’s offices.

The news outlet GameSpot contacted Sony to request confirmation of the above but did not obtain it. Some of the company’s spokespersons reported that Morbius It is not part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it is part of the one being developed by the company itself. Despite the above, fans of Morbius They keep thinking that both Marvel Studios and Sony are hiding something really big and that in the end everything will be connected, including Venom: Let There Be Carnage, the other movie about an antihero linked to Spider-Man.

Can Let The Be Carnage be a good investment for Sony? Venom hit the big screen in 2018 and expectations were very high. Sony gave the green light to the adaptation of a film about the antihero with Tom Hardy as the protagonist, but things did not turn out so well in terms of criticism. Now the studio has a new chance with the sequel and surely they have thought enough about the mistakes they should not make again. Venom 2 it urgently needs to be good at the box office and get excellent feedback from the press and fans.

On the other hand, Marvel Studios is already in the process of releasing Spider-Man: No Way Home. Superhero movie fans have huge expectations for the next Spider-Man adventure with Tom Holland and it seems that the Marvel Cinematic Universe aspires to make that movie the greatest they have ever made, perhaps more impressive than the Avengers itself: Endgame – 95%. The rumors around the production are too many but every time a new one appears they make us believe that the union between the MCU and what Sony has done is inevitable. The film will hit theaters on December 17 with Holland, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon as the main stars, at least we know so far.

