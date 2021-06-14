Morbidity and why this article can hurt your sensitivity

An eight-year-old girl watches her wounded uncle in Pakistan. (.)

You have clicked on this story. Maybe attracted to the headline, maybe not, but he has entered it because something, who knows what, has caught his attention. It may have been the photo, or the word morbid, defined by the Royal Academy of the Language as “disease”, “unhealthy interest in people or things” or as “attraction to unpleasant events”. It is curious that something as primary and extremely widespread as morbid does not have no positive meaning. Or maybe you just clicked because this article may hurt your sensitivity and the fact that I have let you know causes that, automatically, you want to put test your emotions, your sensations.

It turns out that the sordid catches our attention as a society and although in general there are exceptions, we are captivated by the grotesque, the forbidden. Netflix knows it, that’s why there are dozens of docuseries of the true crime genre – real stories about crimes – that are instantly successful. They are also aware of this certain media that challenge the limits of journalistic morals or ethics with details that help satisfy the cravings for unhealthy curiosity rather than the information itself. They know it on the radio, on conventional television or on the web pages that host the most objectionable content. A feedback is then created where you forget what comes before if the chicken or the egg, whether the audience or the content.

The Rookie episode in which the true crime format is about. (.)

There are many psychologists who speak of the morbid. The Mexican, Vanessa Munoz is one of them:

“The human being moves by his need to feel emotions. Human baseness has a lot of transgression, criticism, humor or liberation. They are very powerful experiences. That explains the ease with which they drag us so often. Another point is the need to know about others, which gives us pleasure. Morbid also seduces us in other ways. Some obnoxious like scrutinizing people’s lives, ”she stated on Martha Debayle’s podcast.

Sergio Garcia Soriano He is a health psychologist and explained in The Huffpost that morbid causes that “what happens leaves us undone. It makes us look urgently and put aside what is important. The rugged has a level of intensity that no other issues have, “he said. “What unites us all is that we are mortal and we know it. In other words, death attracts us because we know that we are going to die, that we are mortal and that at that moment we have got rid of ourselves, ”he added.

We are aware that death lurks, so we like to see it from afar, but in detail. Morbid is so superior to us and is such an instinctive element that we forget what those who live with this misfortune feel every day that satiates others. Those who, in addition to experiencing the details in the first person, also relive them when they see that the series about the drama that has made their lives bitter is one of the most viewed in Netflix, or the show that delivers the gnarliest details about your biggest nightmare has the highest viewership ratings of the week. Morbidity rules since unsuspected times and it is from this anthropological defect that sensationalism is born.

Saddam Saleh al-Rawi was a prisoner at Abu Ghraib and claims to have been the victim of torture in the photos he shows. (.)

We know images that have gone down in history at the international level with what happened in conflicts such as those of Iraq, Iran, Pakistan, Palestine… Perhaps one of the most difficult to forget recently was the torture in the prison of Abu grahib, during the Iraq war and the debate on the publication of the snapshots. In Spain we lived it with the crime of the Alcàsser girls in the early nineties, and from then on until we reached Julen, Laura Luelmo, Gabriel Cruz, Diana Quer… And the recent crime in Tenerife. Information is confused with obscenity and in the game of this unhealthy interest, responsibilities are divided between bosses, producers, journalists, directors and consumers attracted by that Freudian conception in which fear marries pleasure. The fault is, ultimately, the human being, our genetics.

“From the moment we are born, we are guided by a force that makes us pay attention to people. Thanks to her we learn; although they soon teach us to repress that drive for privacy and respect for privacy. However, the instinct remains. Knowing about others generates pleasure. We dedicate our lives to controlling ourselves and many do. But sensationalism knows of Machiavellian ways to unleash it. Fortunately, he doesn’t always succeed, ”suggested Muñoz.

In this relationship between morbidity and individuals and institutions, a question arises,Is it fair to say that anyone who participates in images considered “morbid” has an unhealthy look?

A study carried out by the Complutense University of Madrid entitled ‘Morbo: discourses on contemplation and broadcast of violence in the news’, suggests that it is not. The analysis shows that the common social feeling is that “the growing violence shown by the news media is an object of concern and social interest” and that “frequently The media are accused of provoking morbidity for the sole reason of increasing audience ratings”. Among the conclusions of the study in which different news programs with violent images were shown to various age groups, some reactions stand out: a generalized rejection of violence, the sense of responsibility of the media in the selection of content and images with which they build the reality or the importance of the viewer in recognizing their degree of morbidity.

“The other way out that exists for the accusation of morbid enjoyment is to recognize it, to accept that there exists in humanity (never in the individual subject, exposed to being considered sick) a curiosity that goes beyond the need for information and that it can be considered morbid ”, concluded the study. “Human beings are attracted to the forbidden, the strange and what causes us anguish.”

There is therefore, according to the study, a positive side in this type of looks:

“Interpret the intentions of the issuers when they present the horrible information. A complacent or distant look from the victims does not serve, but a look that contextualizes and understands, that prepares the ground for social transformation ”.

Each person keeps the secret of what their gaze is before the contents classified as morbid, if that of unhealthy curiosity or that of a constructive perspective. It will also reside in each one whether the label of sickness hurts or not their sensitivity.

