Morbidelli, successfully operated on his left knee

06/25/2021 at 7:50 PM CEST

Franco Morbidelli (Petronas Yamaha SRT) has been operated successfully this Friday from his injury of meniscus Y Anterior cruciate ligament of the left knee, which has forced him to cause loss in the TT Motul de Assen after suffering from a previous injury in recent training sessions. His replacement on the Petromas Yamaha team, pitting with Valentino Rossi this weekend is Garrett Gerloff.

After an intervention that lasted one hour, the Professor Maurilio Marcacci and your hospital medical team Mother Fortunata Toniolo from Bologna They were satisfied with the surgery and the result of the operation. Frank will remain under observation on Sunday. Upon discharge, the Italian will be able to start the recovery process, which will include a rehabilitation program for 8 weeks.

Franco Morbidelli:“After another painful incident with my left knee in training on Wednesday, I have made the decision, together with the PETRONAS Yamaha SRT and the VR46 Academy, to solve this problem that I have dragged on for too long. I had surgery this morning with a Only one idea in my head: get back in top shape as soon as possible and be able to perform 100% on the bike.

“I want to thank Professor Maurilio Marcacci and his team for their work. I am looking forward to starting my recovery process. I will miss my team, my motorcycle and all the fans during this period, but I am looking forward to being in the circuits and enjoy racing. Thank you for all your messages of support. See you soon. “