Again Frida sofia is back in the eye of the hurricane, now it did not explode against his mother Alejandra Guzmán, but from his grandfather Enrique Guzmán whom he referred to as morbid and perverted in an interview.

Frida Sofía made it clear that at first her grandfather supported her but as a result of the problems she has had with her mother, she went against her.

At first he supported me, but suddenly he loves me and then boom, and what they say is that I’m bipolar. And by saying that he supported me, I clarify that it was not financially, but with the press; In addition, it is a lie that the cigar that I bring in my mouth is chocolate, it was a real one ”, shared the famous one.

In the same interview, Frida Sofía pointed out that her grandfather had repeatedly disturbed her and that she disgusted her after talking about her private parts.

Talk about whether I have pubic hair or not, what the hell does he know, what’s wrong? Morbid old man … it is not the first time that he refers to my private parts and it disgusts me, it disturbs me, ”he said.

But why does Frida Sofía have so much hatred for her grandfather Enrique Guzmán? The confrontation between grandfather and granddaughter arose after the singer offered an interview to the program of Aztec TV, ‘Ventaneando’, and at one point, being live, he called Frida pend …

You need to be successful, but not by insulting your mother (…) to bring out your talent, go ahead and go. He just opens his mouth to say bullshit … and many people listen to them or they pay him money, maybe it is money that they are giving him. It is a stupid thing, the truth. What happens is that he is very stupid, the truth and it is not an insult, it is a recognition of his mentality, “the singer told‘ Ventaneando ’.

But these statements did not leave the young woman happy, who was enraged and took revenge by sharing a photo on Instagram in which she appears as a child in the arms of her grandfather, but what most caught the attention was that she had a cigarette in her mouth , which was not sweet, but real.

Here, Mr. Guzmán with “his daughter’s fool” …, Frida Sofía wrote at the time. Since then, both grandfather and granddaughter have been distant.

