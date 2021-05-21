moratorium is extended until further notice

In June of last year, in the heat of controversy over the death of George Floyd, Amazon announced that was going to stop selling its facial recognition software, Rekognition, to the police. It would do so for a year while waiting for governments to establish “stricter regulations for the ethical use of facial recognition technology.” Now the company has confirmed that the moratorium is extended indefinitely, as Reuters has advanced and Xataka has been able to confirm.

That, in other words, means that Amazon is suspending the sale of its technology to law enforcement until further notice. According to the US agency, Amazon has not disclosed the reason for this decision. It is not the only company that has suspended these types of sales, since IBM did the exact same thing two days before Amazon announced the initial moratorium and Microsoft joined shortly after.

A system not without controversy

Amazon’s Rekognition system has been the subject of controversy on many occasions. Back in 2019, researchers pointed out that Amazon’s algorithms weren’t entirely accurate and that had higher error rates in identifying faces of people of color and women. These same researchers explained that the use of this software by the police could increase racial discrimination.

In 2018, the American Civil Liberties Union was even more forceful. In a publication on its official website, it said that “Amazon has officially entered the surveillance business” with a “powerful and dangerous” system. The Washington Post noted that the Washington County Sheriff’s Office paid Amazon between $ 6 and $ 12 to use the service. In the words of the American Civil Liberties Union:

“Amazon’s product, Rekognition, has the power to identify people in real time, in photos of large groups of people, and at crowded public places and events. At a time when we join unprecedented public protests and Discriminatory policing continues to terrorize communities of color, handing over this surveillance technology to the Government threatens our civil rights and liberties. Facial recognition is not a neutral technology, no matter how Amazon does it. It automates mass surveillance, threatens people’s freedom to live their private lives outside the government’s gaze, and is poised to amplify prejudice and inequality in the criminal justice system. “

As we said before, Amazon has given no reason to extend the moratorium. In June 2020 they said that “we have advocated that governments establish stricter regulations to regulate the ethical use of facial recognition technology and, in recent days, Congress seems ready to take on this challenge. We hope that this moratorium of one year gives Congress enough time to implement the appropriate rules, and we are ready to help if asked. “

Via | Reuters