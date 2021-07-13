Morata’s goal against Italy, among the top ten in the Eurocup

07/13/2021

Act. At 17:10 CEST

Álvaro Morata’s goal against Italy in the Eurocup semifinal is one of the ten chosen as the best goal of the tournament. Now Internet users can vote among the candidates to select the most beautiful goal achieved in the recently finished selection contest.

A committee of experts has chosen the ten best targets of the Eurocup. In chronological order they are those of the Ukrainian Yarmolenko to the Netherlands and the Czech Schick against Scotland on the first day. From the second, the goals of Cristiano Ronaldo against Hungary and Kevin de Bruyne in Denmark-Belgium.

They are also in the chosen group of goals that of Luka modric in Croatia-Scotland, as well as one of the eighths, that of Paul pogba in the three-way tie between France and Switzerland.

Already in the quarterfinals the tremendous goal of Lorenzo Insigne against Belgium, while up to three goals were scored in the semi-finals. The two from Spain-Italy have been chosen, the one from Chiesa for the ‘azzurra’ and the aforementioned of Morata for ‘La Roja’.

And finally, you can vote for the Danish goal Damsgaard in the other semi against England.

UEFA technical observers have been in charge of selecting these ten goals. They are Packie Bonner, Esteban Cambiasso, Fabio Capello, Cosmin Contra, Corinne Diacre, Jean-François Domergue, Dušan Fitzel, Steffen Freund, Frans Hoek, Aitor Karanka, Robæ Keane, Ginés Meléndez, David Moyes, Mixu Paatelainen, Peter Rudbk and Willi Ruttensteiner