Moratalaz and CD Móstoles tie one at Campo Dehesa de Motaralaz

04/04/2021 at 7:01 PM CEST

The start of the Second Phase of the Third Division ended with a 1-1 draw between the Moratalaz and the CD Móstoles in the game held this Sunday in the Dehesa de Motaralaz field. With this result obtained at the end of the match, the teams remain in fourth and second position respectively.

The first part of the game started in an excellent way for him Moratalaz, which premiered the light with a goal from Luismi in the 10th minute, thus ending the first half with a 1-0 score.

In the second period luck came for the Mostoleño team, who put the tie with a goal of Alejandro Machuca at 72 minutes, ending the match with a final score of 1-1.

The technician of the Moratalaz, Jorge Vallejo, gave entry to the field to Kheribi, Churches, Basque and Abel replacing Cristian Mora, Hernandez, Vargas and Adnan, while on the part of the CD Móstoles, Victor Gonzalez replaced Merchán, Hernandez and Alejandro Machuca by Montávez, Salmeron and Jorge.

During the meeting held in the Dehesa de Motaralaz field, the referee did not show any yellow cards throughout the match. However, he sent off the field with a direct red card to Ledesma (2 yellows), by the visiting team.

With this tie, both the Moratalaz As the CD Móstoles they managed to score a point in the first round of the Second Phase of the Third Division.

On the second day the Moratalaz will play against him Leganés B away from home, while the CD Móstoles will face the Union Adarve in his fiefdom.

Data sheetMoratalaz:Yayo, Cristian Mora (Kheribi, min.30), Alvaro Caloto, García, Sergio García, Hernandez (Iglesias, min.64), Ayuso, Corchón, Adnan (Abel, min.68), Luismi and Vargas (Vasco, min. 64)CD Móstoles:Tejero, Rivas, Juancar, Jorge (Alejandro Machuca, min.66), Souza, Salmerón (Hernandez, min.66), Montávez (Merchán, min.54), Ledesma, Álvaro Portilla, Ivan Ramos and ChupeStadium:Dehesa de Motaralaz fieldGoals:Luismi (1-0, min. 10) and Alejandro Machuca (1-1, min. 72)