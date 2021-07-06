Morata, substitute in the eleven of Spain for the semifinals of the Eurocopa against Italy

07/06/2021

On at 19:38 CEST

Luis Enrique surprises with his line-up for the Eurocup semi-finals against Italy, seating the striker he has been using so far, Alvaro Morata, and introducing a trident hitherto unheard of in this tournament, with Ferran torres from ‘false 9’, and Dani Olmo Y Mikel Oyarzabal in the bands.

In defense Eric Garcia repeats ownership and will share the center of the rear with Laporte, Y Azpilicueta Y Jordi Alba the Italian bands will run.

In the middle, Busquets, Koke and the tireless Pedri they complete the eleven of Luis Enrique.

This is the starting eleven of Spain for the semifinals of the Eurocup:

Unai Simon; Azpilicueta, Laporte, Eric Garcia, Jordi Alba; Busquets, Koke, Pedri; Dani Olmo, Ferran Torres, Oyarzabal.