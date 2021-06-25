Morata reveals what he has endured after his most criticized statements of the European Championship

Álvaro Morata in his match against Poland. (Photo: Aitor Alcalde – UEFA via UEFA via .)

The forward of the Spanish team Álvaro Morata has defended himself from the criticism he has received since the European Championship began.

The attacker, who missed several clear chances in the opening match against Sweden, scored a goal for Poland and missed a penalty against Slovakia, poured gasoline on the fire with controversial statements after the second match.

“People who say what they want. If I’m going to be worried about what people say … Well imagine. Let them say whatever they want. We are in a country where giving an opinion is free and easy so let them say what they want ”, he assured Telecinco’s microphones after the game against Poland.

This Thursday in El Partidazo de la Cadena Cope, Morata has been asked about those words, since more than one had interpreted it as an act of bravado.

“I said it angrily for having drawn and seeing that you can stay out of a European Championship. I’m not going to get cool in front of all of Spain. What happens is that people say that this boy is a pimp and no. This boy is without sleep nine hours after that game and he is angry because he has had a chance and Spain has not been able to win, “he replied.

Morata has acknowledged that he gives everything for the national team and has stated that “people whistle because it is what they hear, there are many people who encourage that.”

“I understand that I am criticized for not having scored a goal, I am the first to know and recognize it,” he assured, before condemning the threats that he and his family are receiving.

“I wish people would put themselves in the place that is to receive threats, insults to your family, to tell you that I hope your children die. Then when a tragedy happens, everyone would say that this was a good kid. It always happens ”, he said angrily …

