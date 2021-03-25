Morata opens the scoreboard on the way to Qatar

03/25/2021 at 21:33 CET

Álvaro Morata wants to be the ‘9’ of the Spanish National Team and it didn’t take him half a part to want to show it to Luis Enrique. The Juventus striker took advantage of his ownership and, after controlling an assistance measure from Koke, opened the can for Spain in their duel against Greece, corresponding to the first day of the qualifying phase for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Morata controlled with his chest a choppy pass from the rojiblanco midfielder and, before the ball fell to the green, he holed with his less good leg to make Vlachodimos’s attempt to stretch impossible.

The Madrid striker made good the opportunity that Lucho gave him as the ‘9’ starter of the Spanish National Team in the absence of Gerard Moreno, perhaps the fittest Spanish striker this season. Neither are others like Alcácer or Aspas, so Morata had to be in charge of putting the goal and that’s how it has been.

With this goal, Morata has already scored 19 goals and 5 assists in his 37 games with Spain. Juventus’ ‘9’ has already become one of the 13 best scorers in the entire history of the Spanish National Team.