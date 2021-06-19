Morata opens the can … and celebrates it with Luis Enrique

06/19/2021 at 9:41 PM CEST

Morata started again after receiving much criticism after his performance against Sweden and showed why Luis Enrique has placed all his trust in him. The ‘7’ of Spain only needed 25 minutes to open the can and thus clear the path of victory for the National Team.

The Juventus forward took advantage of a Gerard Moreno cross-kick to put his foot down and leave Szczesny unable to react. The referee canceled the action for offside, but the VAR gave validity to the goal to overtake Spain against Poland.

With the approval of the video refereeing, Morata ran in the direction of the technical area to hug Luis Enrique, the man who has clearly bet on him after a difficult start to the Eurocup. Lucho said in the previous that Morata and ten more would play today and he was not wrong in his bet.