Morata, from outlaw to Salvador with Spain

Call it shutting mouths. Call it vindication. Get rid of a thorn. Redeem yourself. The most discussed, questioned and lynched player on the Spanish team, Álvaro Morata, was one of the great protagonists of the epic quarter-final against Croatia. The Madrilenian, who has been enduring tremendous pressure with threats even to his family on social networks, was able to get all that out of his head and curdle his best match with Spain. Luis Enrique, in a show of blind faith and of not bending by external noise, has maintained confidence in him through thick and thin. And Álvaro agreed yesterday.

WASTE

The ‘Juve’ made a commendable physical display, he ran it all, caused fouls, played backwards, threw deep unchecks without stopping. But you already know that all that, if you are a forward, is of little use without a goal. And yesterday the former Atlético, Chelsea and Madrid the account was applied and he appeared in a providential way at 96 ‘to score 3-4. Croatia came from having two very clear opportunities and prowled a 4-3 that, who knows, could have been definitive.

But at that moment Morata took advantage of an error when measuring Brekalo’s center to masterfully lower the ball and shoot Livakovic. A tremendous weight was taken off a player who has shown something so far, it is personality. If it was already a fixed until now for ‘Lucho’, after its exhibition yesterday it will be even more so. The one who was most affected by all that was the other ‘9’, Gerard Moreno, who did not play for a minute.