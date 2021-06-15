Morata extends his contract with Juve for another year

06/15/2021

On at 22:16 CEST

Juventus announced on Tuesday that it had agreed with Atlético Madrid to extend the loan of the Spanish striker Alvaro Morata until June 30, 2022.

“The renewal of Alvaro Morata with Juventus. The Spanish striker will wear the ‘bianconera’ shirt until June 30, 2022, after the extension of the loan from Atlético Madrid, “Juventus reported in an official note.

✍️ OFFICIAL | @AlvaroMorata extends his stay at Juventus until 2022! ⚪️⚫️ # MoreMorata #ForzaJuve – JuventusFC (@juventusfces) June 15, 2021

Juventus, trained by Massimiliano Allegri, had an option to extend the transfer of Morata one more year, after incorporating him in September 2020. Last year they already paid Atlético 10 million for the session, the same amount that will make this new year effective. If the ‘bianconeri’ team wants to keep the player in property, they will only have to pay 35 million more so that the total of the operation will be 55 million euros.

The Madrid striker, who is concentrated with Spain in the European Championship, scored 20 goals in 44 games last season with the ‘Vechia Signora’ and won the Italian Cup and the Italian Super Cup