Morata comes to the rescue of Spain

06/28/2021

On at 20:19 CEST

Álvaro Morata needed this goal as much as the National Team, who had taken a jug of cold water just before the end of 90 minutes with Pasalic’s goal that condemned them to extra time. The Red striker, with Luis Enrique’s confidence intact, retaliated for criticism and definition errors with a real goal that once again put Spain ahead in extra time against Croatia.

The striker received a measured cross from the right-handed side, adjusted the ball with his chest and, with his left foot, put it where Livakovic could not reach even remotely. He celebrated as much as Morata had to do, who needed him to vindicate his role in this Selection.

Croatia had had occasions in extra time to get ahead, but this time Spain’s punch served to put themselves ahead again in a crazy game that is turning red.