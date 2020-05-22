Morat and Sebastián Yatra fans woke up happy because the artists launched their first collaboration. The artists unite with the theme called “Under the table”.

The piece has been produced by Juan Pablo Isaza (Morat), and producers Mauricio Rengifo and Andrés Torres. The video clip is an animation, co-directed by Simón and Martín, who propose a love story that takes place in an art gallery.

In the last year, Morat has toured throughout America with ‘Balas Perdidas Tour’ and “Bajo la Mesa” arrives to add to the success, also collaborating with the talent and voice of another Colombian, Sebastián Yatra.

Capture

Morat and Sebastián Yatra confess that they have maintained more contact during this quarantine that we are living through, in part because the agendas of both sides have been impossible for a long period of time. They have known each other for more than six years and are very grateful that their paths have crossed at many times to lead to this “Under the table” that has united them forever. They have shared the scene reciprocally on some occasions and consider themselves an example to follow in both directions.

The production of “Bajo la mesa” has been developed in a different way from what the band and producers Andrés and Mauricio usually do. On this occasion the guitars have been marked more without losing the real sound of Morat, and Yatra’s entry into the theme made them have to put all the most defined instruments giving it a core in the purest vallenato style and maintaining cohesion. Quite an experience.

No one expected that this video clip would have to take place during a pandemic, so it was time to do something different, it was time to play with animation. It was time to enter this fantastic world and took advantage of the lyrics of the song to enter its magic and tell a story. Each of the components chose the pictorial style they like best to travel through them, and judging by the result, the animation has been not only a solution, but also an advantage.

.