Morand Hypercar, a hypercar with two options: hybrid or electric

Enlarge

ACD May 24, 2021

We discover the new Swiss hypercar, the Morand Hypercar, an environmentally friendly supercar: it will be hybrid or electric.

Morand Cars, a small Swiss car manufacturer, has announced its intention to manufacture a new hypercar under the name Morand Hypercar. The future model will arrive in the middle of the year 2023 and will offer two propulsion options: a fully hybrid and an electric one.

«The Morand Hypercar is the meeting point between the high technology, the Swiss experience, sustainability and the history of men and women inhabited by passion, emotion and elegance “, affirm the representatives of the Swiss house.

Until 1,950 horsepower

2 photos Sketch of the Morand Hypercar

Enlarge

For now, we have only been able to see virtual sketches, although a hybrid prototype is expected to be built by this year and in 2022 the corresponding electrical variant.

The hybrid Morand Hypercar will be configured with a naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10 engine that will produce 690 hp of power and 542 Nm of torque. It also has delectric motors in the front and a single electric motor mounted in the rear between the gasoline engine and a seven-speed Xtrac automated manual gearbox.

According to Morand Cars, these three electric motors offer a combined power of 440 horsepower. With this, in total the Morand Hypercar Hybrid will have more than 1,100 hp of power and a maximum speed of around 400 km / h.

The 10 most powerful cars in the world: within the reach of very few

For its part, the electric Morand Hypercar will have four electric motors of permanent magnets, one for each wheel. It promises a maximum power of 1,950 hp.

The Morand Hypercar EV’s four electric motors will be powered by a modest 70 kW battery pack. The electric motors will produce 1,400 kW of power and weigh only 400 kg, including cables, electronics and the battery case. Morand Cars aims for a battery charge rate of just 12 minutes, using a 350 kW DC fast charger. The estimated autonomy is about 178 kilometers.