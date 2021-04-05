Moralo beats Cacereño by the minimum (1-0)

04/04/2021 at 11:27 PM CEST

The Moralo won at home 1-0 their first match of the Second Phase of the Third Division held this Sunday in the Municipal. With this score, the Moralo team is fourth with 45 points and the Cacerean second with 50 points at the end of the match.

The first half of the duel started in an excellent way for him Moralo, who took the opportunity to open the scoring with a goal from Suso in minute 35. With this 1-0 concluded the first part of the match.

Neither team was lucky to score in the second half and therefore regulation time ended with the score 1-0.

The referee sanctioned five players with a yellow card. He showed three yellow cards to Rober, Adama and Adrian real, of the Moralo and two to Golden and Carrasco of the Cacereño.

With this result, the Moralo he gets 45 points and the Cacereño with 50 points.

On the second day the Moralo will play against him Diocesan CD away from home, while the Cacereño will face the Montijo in his fiefdom.

Data sheetMoralo:Adrian Real, Kupen, Suso, Andoni, Jonhy, Víctor Arribas, Adama, Sergio Gomez, Rober, Salome and BarberoCacereño:Bernabé, Dorado, Rubén, Dani Gallardo, Raúl Espinosa, Platero, Marvin, Bermu, Jorge Barba, Capelo and TetoStadium:MunicipalGoals:Suso (1-0, min. 35)