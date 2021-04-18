Moralo adds three more points against Jerez (2-0)

04/18/2021 at 8:33 PM CEST

The Moralo added three points to his scoreboard after winning 2-0 against him Sherry this sunday in the Municipal. The Moralo He arrived with the intention of reaping a new victory after winning the last two matches of the competition. The most recent was against Diocesan CD at home (0-3) and the other before Cacereño at home (1-0). For his part, Sherry reaped a zero draw against the Coria, adding a point in the last match played in the competition. With this defeat, the Jerez team was placed in sixth position after the end of the match, while the Moralo is third.

In the first half, neither team was right in the face of the goal, so the first 45 minutes ended with the same 0-0 result.

In the second period he scored a goal on Moralo, which debuted its scoreboard thanks to a goal from Suso at 67 minutes. Later the Moralo team scored, which distanced itself by making it 2-0 through a goal of Hanson just before the final whistle, specifically at 87. Finally, the match came to an end with a 2-0 in the light.

At the moment, the Moralo he gets 51 points and the Sherry with 37 points.

On the following day the team of Daniel del Pino Ortega will face against Cacereño, Meanwhile he Sherry de Juanpe Sanchez will be measured against him Montijo.

Data sheetMoralo:Adrian Real, Andoni, Suso, Alvaro (Akisko, min.84), Jose Ecija, Adama (Sergio Gomez, min.53), Rober (Rubén Rivera, min.53), Víctor Arribas, Jonhy, Edgar (Hanson, min. 69) and Cabanillas Hidalgo (Fran Perujo, min.84)Sherry:Molina, Jaime Márquez, Pity, Calatrava, Galván, Juanfe, Iván Matas, Josu, Javichu, Chema Chávez and Javi MartinStadium:MunicipalGoals:Suso (1-0, min. 67) and Hanson (2-0, min. 87)