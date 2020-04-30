Two hours after the Attorney General’s Office (AGU) informed that he would not appeal the injunction that suspended the appointment of Alexandre Ramage to the General Directorate of the Federal Police, President Jair Bolsonaro disallowed the government’s legal team and said he would try reverse the decision. “I’m in charge,” Bolsonaro said to supporters in front of the Palácio da Alvorada. “I want Ramage there. It is an interference, right? But we will do everything for Ramage. If not, his time will come and I will put someone else.”

The statement, in a defiant tone, was given shortly after Bolsonaro inaugurated the new Minister of Justice, André Mendonça, who replaces the former Lava Jato judge Sérgio Moro, and the Union’s attorney general, José Levi Mello do Amaral Junior, at the Planalto Palace. Ramage would also take office at the same ceremony, but Bolsonaro suffered another setback from the Federal Supreme Court (STF).

STF Minister Alexandre de Moraes suspended the appointment of Ramage, a friend of the Bolsonaro family, on the grounds that he had evidence of “misuse of purpose”. In the dispatch, Moraes claimed that the appointment contradicted constitutional principles of “impersonality, morality and public interest”.

Bolsonaro, then, was advised by Mendonça and the new attorney general of the Union not to appeal the decision. The president was reluctant, but eventually agreed and canceled the appointment. He also revoked his resignation as director of the Brazilian Intelligence Agency (Abin), and so Ramage was able to return to his former position.

The day, however, was one of tension, full of comings and goings. At the inauguration ceremony, a few hours after Moraes’ decision, Bolsonaro did not hide his annoyance and said he had not given up on the “dream” of having his friend, whom he approached in the 2018 campaign, ahead of the PF.

“Mr. Ramage, who would take office, was prevented by a monocratic decision. I would like to honor him today by taking office as director general of the PF. I am sure that this dream will soon come true for the good of our PF and our Brazil” , said the president, at Planalto.

Moro

The change in command of the corporation was the pivot of the crisis that resulted in the resignation of Sérgio Moro from the Ministry of Justice on the 24th. Moro refused to replace the then general director of the PF, Maurício Valeixo, as Bolsonaro wanted, and accused him of political interference. The accusation motivated the opening of an investigation conducted by the Dean of the Supreme Court, Celso de Mello.

At Planalto, Bolsonaro preached harmony and respect among the Powers, but criticized Moraes’s dispatch. “I cannot admit that nobody dares to disrespect or try to dismantle our Constitution,” he said, alongside the presidents of the STF, Dias Toffoli; of the Superior Court of Justice (STJ), João Otávio de Noronha, in addition to Minister Gilmar Mendes. “Our PF does not chase anyone but bandits,” said the president.

Fake news

In the Supreme Court, there are other actions that plague the Plateau. Moraes, for example, is also investigating the demonstrations of the last 19th, organized by Bolsonaro supporters, in defense of military intervention and the closure of Congress and the Supreme Court. On that occasion, in front of the Army HQ, the president climbed into the back of a pickup truck and preached “the end of rascality”.

The investigation of fake news, opened in March last year to investigate threats, offenses and false news spread against members of the Court on social networks, is still under the jurisdiction of Moraes.

The newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo revealed that at least twelve profiles with systematic attacks on the Supreme Court on social networks, including Bolsonarist businessmen, have already entered the scope of the investigation. Asked this Wednesday night about the president’s new statements, the newly appointed attorney general of the Union replied: “It has already been said that we will not appeal.”

In the sights of the Court

– Fake news survey: In August, Minister Alexandre de Moraes extended the investigation into offenses and threats against members of the Court until January 2020. The investigation identified businessmen with scholarships who were financing the attacks.

– Pro-intervention act: At the request of the PGR, Moraes opened an investigation to investigate “facts in criminal thesis” involving the organization of anti-democratic acts – Bolsonaro participated in one of these acts in Brasília.

– Interference: Dean of the Supreme Court, Celso de Mello authorized an investigation to investigate Sérgio Moro’s charges against Bolsonaro. The former minister accused the president of interfering in the PF to gain access to classified information.

– Appointment to PF: Yesterday, Moraes suspended the appointment at the head of the PF of delegate Alexandre Ramagem, a friend of the Bolsonaro family. For the minister, the case presents “occurrence of misuse of purpose”.

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.

