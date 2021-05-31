MoraBanc closes the renovation of ‘Tunde’ Olumuyiwa

05/31/2021 at 5:08 PM CEST

Sierra Leone’s center Babatiunde ‘Tunde’ Olumuyiwa, 29 years old and 2.03 meters, has renewed for two seasons with MoraBanc Andorra and becomes the second player to expand its ties with the Principality club.

The player played 33 Endesa League games this season with 6.9 points in 19:42 minutes and 4.4 rebounds with 0.6 blocks and a PIR of 7.7. In the European Championship, ‘Tunde’ played 16 games with 4.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and a PIR of 8.5.

‘Tunde’ arrived last year to play the Exceptional Final Phase of the ACB in Valencia to cover the injuries of Dejan Musli and Moussa Diagne.

The player made his debut in this way in the top Spanish competition since he had previously played for B The Travel Brand Mallorca of LEB Oro.

MoraBanc continues to design the project for next season with Clevin Hannah, Sergi García, Guille Colom, Oriol Paulí, Haukur Palsson, David Jelínek, ‘Tyson’ Pérez, Bandja Sy, Nacho Llovet and Malik Dime with a current contract, but with an exit clause for both the player and the club.

Jeremy Senglin, Tomasz Gielo, Saulius Kulvietis and Artsiom Parakhouski end contract.