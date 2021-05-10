MoraBanc Andorra wins 86-81 against Herbalife Gran Canaria

05/09/2021 at 10:20 PM CEST

The MoraBanc Andorra was imposed as a local Herbalife Gran Canaria 86-81 during the thirty-sixth day of the ACB League. The locals come from losing away from home with him Monbus Obradoiro by 79-51. For their part, the visitors won at home against the UCAM Murcia by 91-81. With this result, the MoraBanc Andorra stands in eleventh place and accumulates 14 victories in 32 games played, while the Herbalife Gran Canaria it remains in tenth position with 15 victories in 33 games played.

During the first quarter the MoraBanc Andorra was the main dominator, reached a difference of 10 points (16-6) until finishing with a result of 21-17. After this, during the second quarter the MoraBanc Andorra widened their difference and had a maximum difference of nine points (38-29) during the quarter, which ended with a partial result of 19-16. After this, the players accumulated a total of 40-33 points before the break.

During the third quarter the visiting team closed the gap on the scoreboard, in fact, the team achieved a partial in this quarter of 10-2 and ended with a partial result of 15-18 (and a 55-51 overall). Finally, in the last quarter the local team players managed to distance themselves again in the light, increased the difference to a maximum of nine points (60-51) and the quarter ended with a partial result of 31-30. After all this, the match ended with a final score of 86-81 for the locals.

During the match, the MoraBanc Andorra took the victory thanks to 22 points, seven assists and two rebounds from Clevin hannah and the 15 points, an assist and three rebounds of David jelinek. The 19 points, two assists and a rebound of Anthony Darrell Slaughter and the 17 points, three assists and seven rebounds of Matt costello were not enough for the Herbalife Gran Canaria won the match.

In the next ACB League meeting the MoraBanc Andorra will face the Joventut in the Badalona Municipal Sports Palace. For his part, in the next game, the Herbalife Gran Canaria will seek victory against him Valencia Basket in the Gran Canaria Arena.