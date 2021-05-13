MoraBanc Andorra triumph over Unicaja 85-92

05/12/2021 at 11:50 PM CEST

The MoraBanc Andorra defeated as a visitor Unicaja 85-92 during the thirtieth round of the ACB League. With this result, the MoraBanc Andorra is in tenth place and accumulates 15 victories in 33 games played, while the Unicaja it remains in eleventh position with 15 victories in 33 games played.

The first quarter had the visiting team as the protagonist and dominator, in fact, the team achieved a partial in this quarter of 11-2 and increased the difference to a maximum of 14 points (6-20) until finishing with a result of 10- 24. After this, in the second quarter the locals managed to get closer in the light, in fact, they got a partial 10-2, which ended with a partial result of 27-21. After this, the players reached the break with a 37-45 on the scoreboard.

During the third quarter the local team players reduced distances again in the electronic game until they finished with a partial result of 27-20 and a 64-65 overall. Finally, over the course of the last quarter the MoraBanc Andorra he distanced himself on the scoreboard, in fact, he achieved a partial in this quarter of 11-2 and reached a difference of nine points (74-83) and the quarter ended with a partial result of 21-27. After all this, the duel ended with a final result of 85-92 in favor of the visitors.

During the match, they highlighted Clevin hannah Y Jeremy senglin for his contributions to the team, after getting 20 points, five assists and three rebounds and 16 points, two assists and two rebounds respectively. For their part, the local team stood out Deon Thompson Y Malcolm thomas for his actions during the game, with 19 points, one assist and four rebounds and 12 points, three assists and five rebounds respectively.

After winning this match, the next match of the MoraBanc Andorra it will be against him Urbas Fuenlabrada in the Poliesportiu d’Andorra. For his part, Unicaja will seek victory against him RETAbet Bilbao Basket in the Sports Palace Jose Maria Martin Carpena.