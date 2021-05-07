MoraBanc Andorra manages to defeat Urbas Fuenlabrada (85-71)

05/07/2021 at 8:59 AM CEST

The MoraBanc Andorra managed to prevail as a local against Urbas Fuenlabrada 85-71 after the thirty-first day of the ACB League. With this result, the MoraBanc Andorra is in twelfth place and accumulates 13 victories in 31 games played, while the Urbas Fuenlabrada it remains in fourteenth position with 11 victories in 33 games played.

The first quarter had alternations on the scoreboard and ended with a result of 16-16. Later, in the second quarter the MoraBanc Andorra players increased their difference, in fact, they achieved a partial 11-2 during the quarter and had a maximum difference of nine points (25-16) during the quarter, which ended with a partial result of 22-13. After this, the players accumulated a total of 38-29 points before the break.

During the third quarter the local team widened its difference, came to win by 20 points (59-39) until ending with a partial result of 25-15 and a 63-44 overall result. Finally, in the course of the last quarter, the visiting team cut distances, in fact, they achieved a partial in this quarter of 11-2, although it was not enough to win the game and the quarter ended with a partial result of 22-27 . Finally, the match ended with a result of 85-71 for the MoraBanc Andorra.

Much of the victory of the MoraBanc Andorra was cemented from 14 points, three assists and seven rebounds of Oriol Pauli and the 15 points, an assist and five rebounds of Tyson Perez. The 15 points and nine rebounds of Kyle alexander and the 10 points and three rebounds of Cheick diallo were not enough for the Urbas Fuenlabrada could win the game.

After winning this match, the next match of the MoraBanc Andorra it will be against him UCAM Murcia in the Murcia Sports Palace, Meanwhile he Urbas Fuenlabrada will play against him RETAbet Bilbao Basket in the Bilbao Arena.