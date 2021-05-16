MoraBanc Andorra manages to beat UCAM Murcia (76-79)

05/15/2021 at 8:50 PM CEST

The MoraBanc Andorra managed to win as a visitor to UCAM Murcia 76-79 in the thirty-second day of the ACB League. The locals come from defeating at home Coosur Real Betis 55-84 and so far accumulated a streak of three consecutive wins, while the visitors also won at home against the Urbas Fuenlabrada 85-71, adding a total of three wins in their last five games. With this result, the MoraBanc Andorra stands in eighth place and accumulates so far 16 victories in 34 games played, while the UCAM Murcia it remains in thirteenth position with 14 victories in 34 games played.

The first quarter was dominated by MoraBanc AndorraIn fact, he got a set during this quarter of 10-2 and marked the maximum difference (10 points) at the end of the quarter and finished with 15-25. Later, during the second quarter there was a comeback by the local team, in fact, the team achieved a partial 17-2 and managed to score the maximum difference in points (nine points) at the end of the quarter, which ended with a partial result of 28-9. After this, the teams reached the break with a 43-34 in the light.

During the third quarter the players of the MoraBanc Andorra They cut distances on the scoreboard, in fact, they got a partial during this quarter of 10-2 and ended with a partial result of 20-22 and a 63-56 overall result. Finally, in the last quarter he had several movements on the scoreboard and the quarter ended with a partial result of 13-23. Finally, the clash ended with a result of 76-79 in favor of the MoraBanc Andorra.

In addition, the players of the MoraBanc Andorra that stood out the most in the confrontation were David jelinek Y Jeremy senglin, who got 17 points, one assist and two rebounds and 15 points, two assists and four rebounds respectively. For their part, the local team stood out Jordan davis Y Dj strawberry, with 13 points, two assists and four rebounds and 11 points and one rebound respectively.

After winning this match, in the next match the MoraBanc Andorra will measure his strength with him Barça in the Poliesportiu d’Andorra, while the next rival of the UCAM Murcia will be the Acunsa Gipuzkoa Basket, with which it will be measured in the Illumbe Bullring.