Mopeds excluded and aid of up to 1,300 euros: the Moves III Plan in the motorcycle sector

The amounts are practically doubled in this new government project to electrify the fleet. The smaller displacement vehicles are once again the great forgotten



The strategy of the Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge for the renewal of the fleet is not limited only to passenger cars. Those who want to buy electric motorcycles will also be able to take advantage of state aid, although always taking into account a series of requirements. Two of the highlights of the plan are the considerable increase in the cheap quanta and a new exclusion of mopeds.

If in the previous version of Plan Moves the aid could reach a maximum of 750 euros, this time the Ministry reaches 1,300 euros and, in the best of cases, it is possible to receive up to 1,430 euros to buy an electric motorcycle. This case would occur if someone who lives in a municipality with fewer than 5,000 inhabitants delivers a motorcycle more than 10 years old and with a power greater than 3 kW for scrapping.

In addition, it should be noted that, as with passenger cars, there has been a price limit on the purchase, in this case 10,000 euros without VAT. Also excluded from the plan are those electric vehicles that do not have a autonomy greater than 70 kilometers.

Mopeds are once again the great forgotten by the Ministry. Some critical voices believe that this decision does not make much sense, since its two-stroke engine is much more polluting than one of four and is a vehicle whose use in the city for short trips is very common, a function that can be perfectly supplemented by its electrical counterparts. At the same time, it is the only vehicle that by law minors under 18 years of age can use, so another opportunity to encourage the use of electric vehicles among the youngest is lost.

In 2020, electric motorcycles already accounted for 8% of registrations Y its sales grew up to 30% in Spain. This plan can even further encourage the use of a sustainable vehicle whose draft, at least for the moment, is being higher than that of the electric car.

