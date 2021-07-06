Moore and Fery beat Martin and Guarachi Mathison and will be in the round of 16 at Wimbledon

07/06/2021 at 7:00 PM CEST

The British Tara moore Y Arthur Fery won in the Wimbledon Round of 32 by 6-3 and 6-3 to french Fabrice Martin, number 37 of the ATP and the Chilean Alexa Guarachi Mathison, number 16 of the ATP. After this result, the couple manages to qualify for the round of 16 at Wimbledon.

During the game, Moore and Fery, the winners, managed to break their opponents ‘serve 3 times, while the losing pair failed to break their rivals’ serve. Likewise, Moore and Fery had 67% of the first service, managing to win 71% of the service points, while the effectiveness of their opponents was 78% and they achieved 61% of the service points. Finally, in terms of penalties, the winning players committed a double fault and their opponents did not double fault.

During the round of 16, the winners will face the British players Neal skupski Y Desirae Krawczyk.

This tournament takes place in London between June 28 and July 11 on outdoor grass. During this competition a total of 46 couples face each other.