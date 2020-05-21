The announcement of the arrival of Moonlighter To Nintendo Switch it was, not least expected. And it is that the work of the Spanish studio Digital Sun Games managed to establish itself as one of the most outstanding indies in late 2018 and early last year, thanks to a proposal that successfully combined such disparate genres, on many occasions, such as the of simulation and adventure. If you collect memory, you will remember that a little over a year ago we were talking about the arrival of a paid DLC for that title. Unfortunately, little else did we know since then. Luckily, things have just changed and it is time to dust off our weapons and merchant skills.

Between Dimensions, the title of the DLC in question, will be the largest Moonlighter expansion released to date, adding a new dungeon, new creatures, weapons, rings, armor and items from the store. It is true that part of its content will be available to all users who have the title for free. However, the update thickness (story and new dungeon included) can only be played after acquiring said DLC (and complete the game). Next, we leave you with its official trailer, as well as a brief description of its history and content:

The people of Rynoka live, once again, in peace after the events of the fifth gate. Bathed in the shade of green trees, inhabited by adventurous and enterprising creatures alike. You can understand why a person would like to live here until the end of their days. However, life does not stop for anyone. Winds of change blow across Rynoka. A new portal appeared out of nowhere. Does it bring a new threat? Or is it a new way to get easy money? And most importantly … are you ready to enter the unknown? Between Dimensions is Moonlighter’s biggest expansion to date. The DLC expands the main experience by filling current dungeons with new creatures, and populating the new interdimensional dungeon with mini bosses, cluttering the adventure with new weapons, armor, items from the store, rings, and a host of other new features. Main features: See also A new interdimensional dungeon (and the possibility of it appearing as a corrupted dungeon in the original levels)

10 original enemies and 5 mini-bosses

A new complete set of weapons consisting of a short sword, large sword, bow, gloves, and spear

A new set of armor with helmet, chest and boots

10 unique weapons, powerful … and punishing!

New rings: which increase Will’s passive abilities

A new store update allows Will to display his new interdimensional items

New customers, including an unknown NPC: The Trader, will come to our business

A new story from start to finish

We remind you that Moonlighter’s new paid DLC, Between Dimensions, will arrive on Nintendo Switch next May 29 at a price of $ 6.99 (we understand that 6.99 euros to change). Meanwhile… how about you take a look at the analysis we had the pleasure of doing at NextN?

