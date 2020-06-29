Ori and the Blind Forest came to Nintendo Switch last year in order to amaze all the players of the hybrid console who decided to get a digital copy of it, since this title stands out both in its artistic section and in its gameplay, without neglecting its soundtrack. So, its long-awaited sequel, Ori and the Will of the Wisps This year has come to Microsoft platforms and, although many players would like to take this new title wherever they want to play when they want and how they want, its developers, Moon Studios, do not currently have in mind to make a port.

Ori and the Will of the Wisps is not coming to Nintendo Switch at the moment

It has been through Reddit where Moon Studios have opened a topic for fans to ask them some questions and, as expected, some other player on the hybrid console has asked them about the possibility of seeing Ori and the Will of the Wisps on this hybrid platform. However, and to the disappointment of many, it seems that this is not yet in the plans of the creators of these two acclaimed games:

We love Nintendo Switch! But right now we have nothing to share about an Ori and the Will of the Wisps port. However, if we ever did, I can say that it would be extremely difficult for the port to run at 60fps, that’s for sure!

Therefore, and although it is not in your plans now, you should never close doors, especially since these creators would be more than capable of managing so that their title could work perfectly on Nintendo Switch. That we have more than clear! And you, would you like to play this sequel on the hybrid console?

