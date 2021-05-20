Moon and Biden to meet on Friday with an eye on North Korea

15 minutes. South Korean President Moon Jae-in left for the US on Wednesday for a 5-day visit in which Friday’s summit with President Joe Biden will take center stage with a view to achieving greater diplomatic coordination on the North Korean issue.

Moon will kick off his official schedule Thursday by visiting Arlington Cemetery and meeting with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

The meeting with Biden will take place on Friday and Moon is previously scheduled to meet with US Vice President Kamala Harris.

During the summit, the new strategy recently outlined by the White House to deal with North Korea and the need for Washington and Seoul to more closely coordinate their positions will surely be on the table.

The new approach to the Biden era seems to rule out the “all or nothing” of Donald Trump and the “strategic patience” of Barack Obama. Thus, it is committed to a kind of middle way that pursues diplomatic dialogue in phases and seeks to rekindle conversations that remain frozen after the failure of the 2019 Hanoi summit.

On that occasion, the US refused to lift sanctions because it considered that North Korea’s disarmament offer was insufficient and ignored key facilities in its nuclear program.

Moon has less than a year left as head of state, but he wants to achieve peace on the peninsula before ending his presidency. In South Korea, no more than one term is allowed.

He also stressed that, despite still few details being known about the new US policy towards North Korea, it “is almost in line” with the direction that his government is seeking.

Point of disagreement

The main point of disagreement would be the insistent denunciation of the Biden Government on account of the repeated and brutal human rights abuses committed by the North Korean regime.

Seoul defends the need to put the matter aside until dialogue is reestablished and peace is sealed. He even promoted during the term of the current Executive a law that prevents activists from sending balloons to the North with propaganda against the regime. They argue that doing so puts South Koreans living on the border in danger.

In turn, Biden may propose to Moon to join the Quad regional security forum (made up of Japan, Australia, the United States and India). This is a sensitive issue in Seoul, which sees the initiative as an open front against China, its main trading partner and a key figure in the dialogue with North Korea.

Vaccines

During the meeting between the two presidents, vaccines will also be discussed. Moon assured that he will seek to “strengthen cooperation” in this field and “promote the goal” of turning South Korea into a major source of vaccine production.

Due to the lack of global supply, so far the Asian country has only fully vaccinated 2% of the target population. Only 7.3% have received the first puncture.

Seoul has proposed to Washington, which has not yet given a clear answer, a swap deal. This would allow the Asian country to receive vaccines from the US and return them after signing agreements to produce them in South Korea. According to local media, Samsung Biologics is currently negotiating with Pfizer to manufacture its drug.

Before leaving for Seoul on Sunday, Moon, a practicing Catholic, also plans to attend a ceremony dedicated to veterans of the Korean War (1950-1953) and meet with the Archbishop of Washington, Cardinal Wilton Gregory.