Mookie Betts to bench at Big Show All-Star Game

The gardener of Dodgers of the Angels, Mookie betts will start the Play of the Stars from the banking in the 2021 season of the Big leagues.

If there is anything unusual about this event before it starts, it is that the Dodgers will not be in the line-up holder of the Play of the Stars on the MLB.

Mookie betts has not had its best campaign in the Big leagues with just a .247 average, 31 RBIs and 10 homers. Figures that were not enough to be one of the most voted and for that reason, will start from the banking.

After being revealed the roster of each League in the MLB, it was possible to witness that Betts He was not in the initial since the Venezuelan Ronald Acuña Jr., who has had an excellent harvest to date, left him.

However, Mookie betts will say present in the Play of the Stars, but this time since banking and not from the “Play Ball” of the umpires of the big top.