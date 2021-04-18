Mookie Betts secures eighth straight win for Dodgers after impressive play

The superstar gardener of Los angeles dodgers, Mookie betts, again impressed the world on Saturday night, after an impressive catch to secure the eighth victory in a row for the Dodgers in the just started season of MLB, reaping in the same way a victory in the form of a shutout against the San Diego Padres.

During the loss of the ninth inning inning by the San Diego Padres at bat, after these place runners at second and third base, Mookie betts put his speed into center field, catching a line from Tommy Pham, who slid against the grass to get the ball, thus securing victory for the Dodgers, who had scored only two runs in the game, which would have meant a tie.

After the impressive catch by Mookie betts, which was even ratified as out in review, the Dodgers They put on a streak of eight consecutive victories, defeating the San Diego Padres for the second night in a row, who have begun to play a series agreed to three games, matches that had been the most anticipated by all the fans of the Big leagues in the recently started campaign of the MLB.

The Dodgers managed to bury the San Diego Padres in their second game of the year with a 2-0 score, a game where the veteran pitcher of the MLB, Clayton Kershaw took the loss, while Mexican Victor Gonzalez the save, thus awarding the loss to Yu Darvish by the Padres.

The offensive in the game by the Dodgers, It was led by third baseman Justin Turner, who hit a 395-foot homer to left field in the ninth inning; while the first scored by the Angelenos came in the fifth inning, after pitcher Clayton Kershaw got a walk in a bases loaded situation, bringing runner Zack McKinstry to the plate in a wheelie shape from third base.

MOOKIE BETTS PLAY:

MOOKIE SAVES THE GAME 💯 (via @mlb) pic.twitter.com/FFUCTkjKmI – FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) April 18, 2021

JUSTIN TURNER’S QUADRANGULAR: