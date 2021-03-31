Mookie Betts says goodbye to Spring Training with two home runs against Angels

The star gardener of the Dodgers Los Angeles in the MLB, Mookie betts said goodbye to the spring training camps with a game of two home runs, which at the same time put his first homers from the students Spring training to say goodbye to the preseason.

After the last date on the calendar of the Spring training from Tuesday, Mookie betts made it known that he is ready to face the challenge of a new season in the MLB, shooting two home runs during the game of the Dodgers against the Anaheim Angels, as a way to complete the preseason schedule.

Mookie betts, who came out as the first hitter in the Los Angeles’ lineup. Dodgers In Tuesday’s game, in the same first episode he went out to face the shipments of the Colombian pitcher for the Angels, José Quintana, who hit a hit on the third pitch of the turn, making it a home run through center field territory of four hundred five (405 ) feet away.

After striking out in his second appearance to the batter’s box during the game, Mookie betts they met again with José Quintana for the low inning of the fourth inning in the game, who responded to a four-seam fastball at 89 miles per hour with his second home run of the game, connecting his second home run of the game with distance of about three hundred forty feet (340).

After a splendid night with two lonely home runs, Mookie betts said goodbye to Spring training facing the fifth inning of the game, who was replaced by Matt Beaty, a player who would from then on as leadoff for Dodgers in the rest of the game.

Mookie betts, said goodbye to the fields of Spring training from MLB after a participation in twenty-one games with the Dodgers, who posted a .318 batting average in that part, drove in three runs for his team, took seven walks to bases, as well as struck out ten times.

Looking ahead to next Thursday, April 1, the star outfielder and superstars of the Dodgers of the Angels, Mookie betts will be playing his second season under the systems of the Los Angeles organization, as well as his eighth season as a player in the MLB, who will be chasing important records in his career, as well as being ranked as one of the main candidates to win the award for Most Valuable Player of the National League.

For their part, Dodgers Los Angeles finished the preseason with a mark of thirteen games won and eleven lost, after saying goodbye to the Spring training after defeating the Anaheim Angels ninth with a score of 6-4 in the game played on Tuesday night.

First home run by Mookie Betts:

Start it off, @mookiebetts! pic.twitter.com/RvWmWjDdMf – SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) March 31, 2021

Second homers for the outfielder: