Mookie Betts made tasty play and spectacular shot to shoot runner

The four times golden glove Mookie Betts, he made one of the most difficult plays for an outfielder to make in MLB.

Through the game of angels Dodgers and the Pittsburgh Pirates, Mookie betts he caught a line in right field and flipped over quickly for a precise and powerful shot to the rubber.

Erick González was the third runner, he thought that it would be impossible for Betts to make him out, however, you cannot underestimate someone who does not need to prove anything in the MLB. And last but not least, Betts opened the game with a solo home run.

Here the video;

Julio Urías owes the food to Mookie Betts … pic.twitter.com/WGBJ8791od – 𝓒𝓪𝓻𝓵𝓸𝓼 𝓜𝓸𝓻𝓪𝓵𝓮𝓼 (@C_MoralesD) June 10, 2021

Dodgers pitchers should feel safe every time they hit to right field, because there Mookie betts is respected and a player is never sure until he sees the ball completely leave the field to run the bases, as Mookie is usually water parties with his glove.

Julio Urías saw how MLB saved him from several touchdowns in the playoffs last season, that’s how he keeps doing it throughout the regular season.