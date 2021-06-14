Mookie Betts hit ex-teammate Brock Holt in the chest after a home run

The gardener Mookie betts of the Dodgers hit his ex-teammate Brock Holt who plays for the Texas Rangers in the chest in the MLB.

When a team manages to win a championship there are mixed feelings when they see their faces in different uniforms, Brock Holt is in the Rangers after being the best utility of the Boston Red Sox in 2018.

While Mookie betts is in the right field of Los Angeles Dodgers . Through the meeting of both teams, Betts added a solo home run and when he was going for third he smiled and hit Holt in the chest in the MLB

Here the report:

Brock Holt gives Mookie Betts the cold shoulder after home run. pic.twitter.com/qCve01Xr76 – Baseball GIFs (@gifs_baseball) June 13, 2021

Former player Shane Victorino reacted to that video with emojis of hearts letting it be known that he loved the way they both met again on the same ground but as rivals. Brock Holt has been with three different teams since leaving the Red Sox, playing for the Milwaukee Brewers, Washington Nationals and Rangers.