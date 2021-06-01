Mookie Betts challenged Yadier Molina to steal base

Outfielder Mookie Betts tried to steal a base from Yadier Molina although the game was a considerable gap of runs in the MLB,

Through the first game of the second game in the series between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Los Angeles Dodgers, Yadier Molina he implanted respect once again for the sides of the eastern division of the National League by shooting the 365 millionth man.

There’s no question that Molina is serious about that gold glove and equaling the legendary Johnny Bench on the list of the top gold glove winners in the game’s history.

There are still players who continue to challenge Yadier Molina, however, one day it will be that they will steal the bases with less fear, meanwhile, they keep trying, Mookie Betts is one more on their long list.

Here the video:

Mookie Betts is one of the best running backs for the Los Angeles Dodgers; who was shot by the arm of Molina, the most fearsome of all the receivers of the MLB.