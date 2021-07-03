in NBA

Mookie Betts challenged the arm of Dominican Víctor Robles from second to third

The gardener Mookie betts challenged the arm of Victor Robles in a very obvious way and ended up walking with his eyes towards the floor after a tremendous shot from the Dominican in the MLB.

Through the game of angels Dodgers and the Washington Nationals, Mookie betts he was running second when Max Muncy flied out to center fielder Victor Robles.

Mookie betts he thought he could buy time for Victor Robles because of the position in which he captured the fly ball, however, the ball by law is faster than the runner, one came out losing in the MLB.

It is not the first time that Robles exhibits his arm before the Dodgers, all of them are aware of the power that this little boy with 5’11 of stature brings, several months ago he made shots of up to 95 miles towards the pads, enough evidence for them to begin to respect him.

