The new rules of the mexican electricity market they are negative for him credit because they will restrict the investment in renewables and add uncertainty to the sector, warned the agency Moody’s.

“The new rules are negative credit because they will limit the energy distribution of renewable projects, delay the generation of income for private projects and add uncertainty about the future of energy investment,” the rating agency said in a comment to investors.

In addition, he added, it limits Mexico’s ability to achieve clean energy goals.

“Negative credit” is a term used by agencies to determine that a specific event is viewed with caution, without implying a poor outlook or downgrade.

As Moody’s explained, on May 15, the Government of mexico, through the Secretary of Energy (Sener), launched an agreement that establishes new reliability criteria for the distribution of electricity generation plants.

The new policy allows the National Center for Energy Control (Cenace) determine which plants and generators distribute energy based on a “reliability criterion”, an interpretive term that would give more control to Cenace without relying on the lower cost of generation.

According to the Mexican government, these new measures seek to put “order” and defend the state Federal electricity commission (CFE) and Mexican oil (Pemex) in the face of the “looting” that took place over decades, in what is called the neoliberal period.

“The impact of the changes in regulations is uncertain for the state-owned public utility Comision Federal de Electricidad,” said Moody’s.

The agency recalled that this company generates electricity from less efficient plants and therefore the rate for users, once the pandemic of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, could reflect increases.

“The rule could favor the distribution of energy by CFE’s power plants and increase generation costs. Instead of having the cheapest generators, which are renewable, as the first to distribute energy, “said Moody’s.

In addition, he said that under the new policy, CFE would again increase the use of fossil fuel, and this could have an impact on the final price.

Although he clarified, the measure could support Pemex’s refining business.

The energy sector is experiencing turbulent days in Mexico as a result of a Cenace agreement made in April that prevented renewable energy plants from carrying out preoperative tests during the coronavirus crisis.

To this first rule of Cenace was added Sener’s agreement last week, also restrictive with private generators.

This Tuesday, Cenace ordered the reactivation of pre-operational tests at renewable energy plants, after several operating companies received judicial protection.

However, hours later Cenace itself announced that it filed a complaint in court against the provisional suspension of the agreement that stops the operation of new renewable energy plants.

With information from EFE