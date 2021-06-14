Moody’s highlights its commitment to leadership in sustainability

NEW YORK, Jun 14, 2021– (BUSINESS WIRE) – Today Moody’s Corporation (NYSE: MCO) released its inaugural Stakeholder Sustainability and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DE&I) reports, underscoring its ongoing commitment to leadership in business sustainability by placing sustainability considerations at the center of its global activities and operations.

The 2020 Stakeholder Sustainability Report details Moody’s approach to sustainability and its progress in incorporating environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations into its corporate products and operations. Moody’s report on DE&I details the new goals set to improve the representation of diversity in its global workforce and highlights programs and partnerships created to promote DE&I in their work environment, communities and in the broader business community.

“Sustainability is an integral part of who we are and how we work at Moody’s,” said Robert Fauber, President and CEO. “Our DE&I and stakeholder sustainability reports detail the many ways we are committed to driving positive change and ensuring that our business, capital markets and global communities are more inclusive, sustainable and resilient “.

Moody’s has made significant progress on its environmental sustainability and DE&I commitments in 2020. This includes meeting or exceeding its annual climate commitments and recognition by CDP on its prestigious “A List” for climate-related actions and as supplier engagement leader. The company also formed Moody’s ESG Solutions Group to tailor its product and service offering to the growing global demand for ESG capabilities. In addition, Moody’s advanced its support for minority and women-owned businesses, and was recognized as one of the Top 50 Companies for Diversity, among other awards it received.

