MEXICO CITY, Mar 26 (.) – Moody’s said Thursday that it expects the Mexican economy to contract 3.7% this year to recover 0.9% in 2021, as the “lackluster” performance shown in the first quarter continued in 2019 and for the effects of policies to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The agency said in a statement that only for the second quarter it anticipates a contraction of 5.1%, similar to the worst recorded during the 2009 crisis, when the Mexican economy was hit by the global financial crisis and a shock in demand stemming from the virus. H1N1.

“Economic growth will contract sharply in the second quarter of the year, given the decrease in external demand from the United States, which will particularly affect Mexican manufacturing exports and the tourism sector,” said Moody’s.

The rating agency expects national commercial activity in Mexico to also decrease as the country begins to face the coronavirus outbreak and implement stricter containment measures.

(Report by Diego Oré, written by Sharay Angulo, edited by Ana Isabel Martínez)