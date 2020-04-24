Moody’s Analytics announced today that its RiskCalc and CMM solutions have completed Type 1 exams of System and Organization Controls (SOC 1) under the attestation standards set by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

These reviews included policies, operating procedures and controls regarding financial reporting of user entities by an independent auditor to objectively validate that Moody’s Analytics meets its stated control objectives.

“We are committed to offering our customers products that provide exceptional operational compliance,” said Nihil Patel, Senior Director, Moody’s Analytics. “This type 1 SOC 1 certificate demonstrates that our RiskCalc and CMM solutions have achieved this objective.”

The RiskCalc solution offers a comprehensive approach to assessing the pattern and recovery of private companies. Our RiskCalc models generate prospective probability of default calculations or expected default frequency (EDF), loss due to default and credit measures for expected losses.

The CMM solution is the primary analytical tool for combining property performance forecasts with commercial mortgage fundamentals to assess the pattern and recovery of commercial real estate mortgages (CRE). It allows investment professionals to perform robust analysis for equity and debt decisions at CRE.

These award-winning solutions offer best-in-class analysis, helping our customers make better decisions.

