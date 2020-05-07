The Italian GP will be held from September 4 to 6

The organization has not confirmed whether it will be behind closed doors.

The unknowns surrounding the new Formula 1 calendar for this condensed 2020 season are gradually cleared up. The last one to do so concerns the Italian GP. Monza has confirmed the final date of the race through his Twitter account.

The circuit has announced that from the 4th to the 6th of September the queen category will dispute its annual appointment with Italy. This implies that the date foreseen in the initial calendar would be maintained. Not only the Mediterranean country intends to do it, but also Austria, on July 5; and Belgium on August 30.

SAVE THE DATE LE NUOVE DATE 4 – 6 sett 2020 Formula 1 Grand Prix d’Italia Heineken 2020 pic.twitter.com/dNnjTdvsZr – Autodromo Nazionale Monza (@Autodromo_Monza) May 7, 2020

In this way, the objective of Formula 1 would also be met in a certain way. At the end of April they announced their intentions to compete in Europe between July and August to move to Russia and Asia in September and October. Everything seems to indicate that Italy would then be the last European event.

In that same statement, the queen category made it clear that at least the first races of the year would be held without an audience in the stands. Taking into account that Italy has been the epicenter of the coronavirus in Europe and one of the most affected countries worldwide, it is quite likely that despite being in September the GP will be behind closed doors.

The celebration of the Italian GP in Monza is very good news for all Italian fans and also for Ferrari. Those of Maranello will be able to compete at home in a season that will be especially peculiar due to the circumstances.

In the absence of a green light from the Austrian government, the Red Bull Ring located in Spielberg will host not only the first race of the year, but also the second, which will be on the weekend of July 12.

Predictably, some appointments will fall off the calendar in addition to Australia or Monaco, which have already been permanently canceled. There is also the possibility that it will compete on a track that was not initially in the plans of Formula 1, as recently recognized by Chase Carey.

