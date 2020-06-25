© Wikimedia Commons

Tan Texas Tarantula

A large tarantula scared a resident of San Antonio, Texas.

Teouna Thomas He shared images of the eight-legged invertebrate walking through a door in his backyard.

Related: Old man hears strange noise and finds python snake strangling cat in his kitchen

“This is not a toy… I swear I still tremble. Somebody tell me what is thisThomas wrote on Facebook.

According to an eExpert from the San Antonio Zoo consulted by KSAT, the insect is a Texas Tan Tarantula, very common in Texas. The spider is harmless despite its venom. It is recommended to leave them alone as they are essential to control pests such as roaches and crickets.

According to information, Thomas’s husband caught the tarantula in a plastic container. After he released it in an open space.

Posting for a news outlet. Posted by Teouna Thomas on Monday, June 22, 2020

Sign up to receive our free newsletter in your email.