Monumental scavenger of Iga Swiatek, new champion of Rome

The polish Iga Swiatek, 19 years old (he turns 20 on May 31) and number 15 in the world ranking, he conquered the tournament this Sunday WTA 1000 from Rome with a perfect performance, in which she crushed the Czech 6-0 and 6-0 Karolina Pliskova, number 9, in a final of only 46 minutes.

Swiatek won the third title of his career, following the 2020 Roland Garros and Adelaide 2021, and will enter for the first time among the top ten players in the WTA ranking this Monday

The Polish player, who competed this year in Rome For the second time in her career, she did not give any option to Pliskova, who was champion at the Foro Italico in 2019 and who lost last year’s final through injury.

Swiatek won 51 of the 64 points contested, only surrendering four in the opening round, which lasted 19 minutes. The data reflects an encounter without history. Pliskova, who was in her third straight final in Rome and the 30th of her career, with 16 wins before Sunday, committed 23 unforced errors, six double faults for just five winners.

She surrendered to a Swiatek that did not suffer the pressure at all and that completed a magical tournament, in which she defeated the American Alison Riske, Madison Riske and Coco Gauff, the Czech Barbora Krejicikova and the Ukrainian Elina Svitolina, a double champion on Roman clay.

She is the first Polish player to be crowned in Rome and she did after coming back two match points against Krejcikova, in addition to having to play two games this Saturday, as their quarter-final match could not be played on Friday because of the rain.

The Polish Iga Swiatek, new champion of the WTA 1000 of Rome

It succeeds the Romanian woman Simona halep, who had to leave due to an injury to the calf of his left leg, which could jeopardize his participation or performance at Roland Garros.

The current queen will start as a favorite, a Swiatek who conquered Paris being the great covered. She has only played seven WTA tournaments on land, of which she has won two in three finals.