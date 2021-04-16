Monumental disaster of Djokovic in Monte Carlo

To see it to believe it. Monumental disaster of nº 1 Novak Djokovic. Unexpected because he had returned to the competition with a convincing performance to beat the Italian Jannik Sinner. And since I had a good player in front of me, Dan evans, but he has turned his back on clay in his career.

Djokovic, 33 years old and unbeaten in his 10 previous games this season including the title of the Australian Open, was shipwrecked before the Briton, who at 30 lived an incredible moment of glory, on a surface in which he had not won since the Godó 2017 before appearing in Monte Carlo, which in ATP has 7 victories in 20 games.

Dan Evans hunted down an unknown Djokovic, making one mistake after another and with no ability to react. English won by 6-4 and 7-5 at 2h.06. The Belgian will be measured in quarters David goffin, which knocked down the German Alexander Zverev 6-4 and 7-6 (7).

Accumulated ‘Nole’ 45 unforced errors, not improving his image or after having raised two breaks down in the initial set or sending 3-0 in the second. Head down, without joy, he ended up paying for a horrible day, one of the worst of his career. Zero energy, a drastic change from Wednesday to Thursday.

Djokovic was down 0-3 and 2-4, but managed to balance the bad start. But the 4-4 did not take him out of a negative dynamic. Continuous dialogues with his bench, where the coach was Marian vajda, the gaze always nailed down, on the ground.

It was emboldening Evans, who saw the opportunity by recovering the 3-0 Djokovic of the second set. The Englishman, once the ‘bad boy’ of tennis in his country (he was sanctioned for a positive for cocaine), has always had a lot of hand and enjoys a second chance. Champion this course in Melbourne-2, in hard and grass it commanded a certain respect. On clay he had passed without pain or glory throughout the campaigns.

The world upside down, and the double champion of Monte Carlo, in 2013 and 2015, said goodbye in a sad way, due to the poverty of play and spirits, before a revived Evans, even on clay.