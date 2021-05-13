Monumental anger of Lautaro Martínez after his replacement

05/13/2021 at 7:02 PM CEST

Last Wednesday’s Inter-Roma was a game full of emotions. Not because of the significance of the match, since the Nerazzurri team has recently been proclaimed champions of Serie A, but because of the heated discussion between Lautaro Martínez and Antonio Conte after the replacement of the Argentine forward.

Lautaro Martínez. habitual in Conte’s lineups day after day, started the game from the bench. The match progressed favorably to the interests of the locals, who scored two goals in just 20 minutes, so it seemed unlikely that Lautaro would be necessary in the second half. However, Alexis Sánchez’s injury in minute 36 It led to the entry of the Argentine forward to the field of play.

In minute 77, Antonio Conte decided to move the bench to give opportunities to the less common players in the squad. Andrea Pinamonti entered the field of play, and the sacrificed was Lautaro, who had barely played 41 minutes of the game. The Nerazzurri striker went to the bench visibly angry, and on the way he hit a bottle of water in the direction of the bench.

Lautaro’s way of leaving the pitch did not exactly sit well with Antonio Conte, who immediately reproached him for his attitude. “Do you understand, freak?” Said the Italian, who also reminded him that he had to show more respect for the coach’s decisions. As a result of this reprimand, Lautaro has apologized this Thursday when he arrived at training, both to his coach and to his teammates.