In these days of quarantine, it becomes essential to find new avenues of entertainment with which to have a good time despite remaining isolated from the rest of the world. A good way is mobile games, which in recent weeks have become the great allies of thousands of people.

And they will continue to be, especially as developers continue to show solidarity by offering big sales in some of his best creations. On this occasion, the creators of titles like Monument Valley 2, Lara Croft GO and many other titles have decided to offer totally free their creations so that more people from all over the world can enjoy them.

Payment applications on Android on offer

Free paid Android applications

Paid games for Android on sale

iPoe Collection Vol. 2 – Edgar Allan Poe | 2.39 euros 3.99

iPoe Collection Vol. 1 – Edgar Allan Poe | 2.39 euros 3.99

iPoe Collection Vol. 3 – Edgar Allan Poe | 2.39 euros 3.99

Sherlock Holmes Interactive Adventures | 2.39 euros 3.99

iLovecraft 2 immersive reading | 2.39 euros 3.99

iWilde Collection (An Immersive Experience) | 2.39 euros 3.99

Please, Don’t Touch Anything 3D | 3.29 euros 6.49

Star Traders RPG Elite | 1.09 euros 3.29

XenoShyft | 1.99 euros 4.99

Love Letter – Strategy Card Game | 1.75 euros 3.49

Mysterium: A Psychic Clue Game | 1.39 euros 3.49

King and Assassins: The Board Game | 0.99 euros 3.49

holedown | 2.19 euros 4.49

Asteroid Defense Classic | 0.69 euros 1.39

No More Buttons | 0.59 euros 2.29

Disgaea 1 Complete | 20.99 euros 36.99

Dragon Castle: The Board Game | 0.99 euros 4.49

Hack, Slash, Loot | 1.39 euros 4.19

Rule with an Iron Fish: A Pirate Fishing RPG | 1.89 euros 4.19

One More Button | 0.79 euros 3.29

IMAGEine Premium | 1.09 euros 2.29

Little Inferno | 2.19 euros 4.49

Human Resource Machine | 2.19 euros 4.49

Carcassonne: The Official Game -Tiles and Tactic | 2.49 euros 4.99

Isle of Skye: The Tactical Board Game | 0.99 euros 3.49

Zombicide: Strategy and shotguns | 2.49 euros 4.99

Twilight Struggle | 3.39 euros 6.99

Danmaku Unlimited 2 | 1.09 euros 3.99

Danmaku Unlimited 3 | 1.09 euros 5.49

Space RPG 3 | 0.59 euros 1.49

Alien Shooter | 0.99 euros 5.49

Kingdom Rush Vengeance | 1.09 euros 5.49

Rebuild 3: Gangs of Deadsville | 2.29 euros 5.49

Free Android paid games

Icons and personalization of payment for Android on sale

Free payment icons and customization for Android

