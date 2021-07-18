Monty Williams, Suns coach: “All we have to do is win the next game.”

Phoenix suns is currently on the tightrope in the 2021 NBA Playoff Finals. The Arizona franchise has lost its third straight game against the Milwaukee Bucks, and is 2-3 down to a single loss to stay at the ring gates champion.

Monty williamsCoach of these Suns, he is aware of the pressure and the situation his players are going through at the moment, and he wanted to send a motivational message ensuring that there is still a lot of wood to cut: “The only thing we have to do is win the next game, without thinking about anything else. To get them to get on the plane again, and to come here with pressure. “