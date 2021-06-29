Monty Williams, on the level of his Suns: “It is unacceptable”

This morning Phoenix suns he has missed his first opportunity to close his qualification for the NBA Finals. The Arizona franchise has lost in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals of the 2021 Playoffs against some Los Angeles Clippers commanded by a Paul George touched by a wand, and that has put the 2-3 in the aggregate of the eliminatory.

The Suns started the game very disconnected, a moment that the Clippers took advantage of to put in a 36-26 initial run at the end of the first quarter. Precisely, that room has been the epicenter of the words of discontent from Monty williams, Phoenix head coach, to his players at the post-match press conference:

“It’s just unacceptable the way we started the game. It was a big hole for us for the rest of the match, and we couldn’t get up from it. It’s pretty obvious that we can’t play with the apparent mentality of this Game 5. La despair in the first quarter is unacceptable, “said the Phoenix Suns head coach.

Marcus Morris Sr was the main one in charge of leading the Los Angeles Clippers’ opening lead in the 1Q, scoring six of his seven attempted pitches in the first 12 minutes of the game. A Reggie Jackson layup on the horn was the basket that put the +10.

Second chance, Wednesday

The sixth game of the West Finals will be played at dawn next Wednesday to Thursday, starting at 3:00 a.m. (peninsular time). The Suns will have their second chance to qualify in a hall where they have only won once since 2013, precisely in Game 4 of these Conference Finals.